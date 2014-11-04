NAIROBI Nov 4 Kenya's Safaricom posted a 32.7 percent jump in pretax profit for its first-half ended September to 21.1 billion shillings ($235.75 million), the firm said on Tuesday.

The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 16.2 percent to 33.5 billion shillings.

(1 US dollar = 89.5000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)