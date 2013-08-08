NAIROBI Aug 8 Kenyan tyre maker Sameer forecast strong profit this year after its half-year figure more than doubled due to a 17 percent drop in the cost of raw materials as well as earnings from the sale of a piece of land.

The company said on Thursday pretax profit jumped 145 percent to 316 million shillings ($3.61 million) in the first half, higher than its full-year 2012. It earned 255 million shillings from the sale of a piece of land it had leased out.

The tyre maker cautioned that it still faced significant pressure from cheaper imported tyres.

"The price of basic raw materials for tyre manufacture are expected to stabilise at their current level, while crude oil prices, though high, are expected to fluctuate within a narrow band," Sameer said in a statement.

Sameer said sales dropped in the runup to a March election, dragging its turnover 9 percent down to 1.9 billion shillings.

Its earning per share rose to 1.09 shillings from 0.32 shilling in the same period last year.

($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and David Evans)