NAIROBI Dec 19 Kenyan tea and coffee producer
Sasini said on Wednesday it swung into a pretax loss
of 85.2 million shillings ($991,300), hobbled by lower global
coffee prices and high operating costs.
Sasini warned in August that its full-year profit would drop
more than a quarter of the 1.01 billion shillings it posted in
2011.
Revenue rose 4 percent to 2.78 billion shillings for the
year ending September.
Arabica coffee fell to a 2-1/2-year low as the global market
suffered a glut after a good harvest in Brazil.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea, which
earned the country $1.27 billion last year, and its speciality
coffee beans are much sought after for blending with those from
other countries.
Sasini, which is also involved in dairy farming,
horticulture, tourism and retailing, said it would pay a final
dividend of 0.25 shillings per share, half of what it paid last
year.
It's shares had risen 3.5 percent by 1132 GMT on Wednesday
to 11.70 shillings a share.
($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings)
