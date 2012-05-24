* Sasini's profit tumbles 71 pct to 178 mln shillings
* Rea Vipingo's profit up 33 pct to 302 mln shillings
* Inflationary pressure on costs still a concern
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 24 Kenyan tea and coffee producer
Sasini said on Thursday its first-half profit plunged
71 percent to 178 million shillings ($2.08 million) due to
rising input costs and lower international prices despite
increased revenues.
Sasini said its basic and diluted earnings per share fell to
0.78 shillings compared with 1.86 shillings in the same period
last year, while revenues rose to 1.37 billion shillings from
1.26 billion a year ago.
"The increase in production for both tea and coffee over the
previous year was adversely impacted by increase in cost of farm
inputs and cost of farm labour," the company said in a
statement.
"Auction coffee prices were significantly lower than last
year, more than offsetting the gains from more favourable
exchange rates."
Earnings from Kenya's main agricultural exports, tea and
coffee, rose last year buoyed by a weak shilling that
lost a quarter of its value to hit 107 per dollar in October.
The shilling has since recovered helped by an aggressive
tightening stance taken by the central bank.
Sasini, which is also involved in dairy farming,
horticulture, tourism and retailing, said it would pay an
interim dividend of 0.50 shillings per share, same as last year.
Another agricultural firm Rea Vipingo, a sisal
producer, posted a 33 percent first-half pretax profit rise to
302 million shillings, due to increased production and higher
prices.
The firm, however, warned of the threat posed by
inflationary pressure on their operating costs and uncertainty
on the international market over the euro crisis in the second
half.
"...we do expect to see some tightening of margins during
the second half of the year due to inflationary increases in
operating costs generally," Company Chairman Oliver Fowler said
in a statement.
"It remains to be seen how the situation in Europe will
develop and the impact that any major escalation of the crisis
could have on the principal markets into which we sell."
The firm, which also runs sisal estates and a mill in
Tanzania, said its revenue rose to 1.25 billion shillings from
975 million previously, while its basic and diluted earnings per
share rose to 3.47 shillings from 2.56 shillings.
Sasini's shares rose 2.5 percent on Thursday to 12.25
shillings a share, while Rea Vipingo added 1.6 percent to 16.25
shillings. The results came after the market had closed.
($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)