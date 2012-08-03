NAIROBI Aug 3 Kenyan tea and coffee producer
Sasini warned on Friday its profit would fall by more
than 25 percent in the year to end-September due to weaker
coffee prices and high input and labour costs.
The company had also reported a 27 percent drop in profit
for the previous year, to 1.01 billion shillings ($12 million),
due to drought and rising input costs.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea, which
earned the country $1.27 billion last year, and its speciality
coffee beans are much sought after for blending with those from
other countries.
Another tea grower, Kapchorua, has also issued a
profit warning for its full-year profit.
($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and
Jane Baird)