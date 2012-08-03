NAIROBI Aug 3 Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini warned on Friday its profit would fall by more than 25 percent in the year to end-September due to weaker coffee prices and high input and labour costs.

The company had also reported a 27 percent drop in profit for the previous year, to 1.01 billion shillings ($12 million), due to drought and rising input costs.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea, which earned the country $1.27 billion last year, and its speciality coffee beans are much sought after for blending with those from other countries.

Another tea grower, Kapchorua, has also issued a profit warning for its full-year profit.

($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)