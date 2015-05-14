NAIROBI May 14 Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini posted a first-half loss of 131.4 shillings ($1 million), from a 40.7 million shilling pretax profit a year ago, hurt by slowing revenues but gave no reasons for the slump.

It said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, Sasini said total revenue for the six months to end-March fell to 1.27 billion shillings from 1.38 billion shillings.

It posted a loss per share of 0.42 shillings for the period versus EPS of 0.10 shillings a year ago.

Earlier this year, Kenya's leading tea-producing group said weeks of drought in major growing areas had driven down tea output and processing factories were receiving fewer deliveries from fields each week.

