NAIROBI, April 28 Kenyan advertising firm
Scangroup posted a 5.2 percent fall in pretax profit
last year to 912 million shillings ($10 million), but said an
accounting gain in 2013 masked a significant improvement in its
performance.
The company, majority-owned by advertising and marketing
group WPP, said the accounting gain contributed 624
million shillings to its restated 2013 pretax profit figure of
963 million shillings.
Revenue rose 33.5 percent to 5.1 billion shillings last year
and Scangroup said it was "confident that business will continue
to show growth during 2015".
($1 = 94.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Pravin Char)