NAIROBI Aug 20 Standard chartered Bank of Kenya said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit fell 31 percent to 5.59 billion shillings ($54 million), hurt by increased operating costs and loan impairments.

The bank, a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, said net interest income fell to 8.75 billion shillings from 8.76 billion shillings.

Its loan impairments jumped 51 percent to 1.3 billion shillings, while operating expenses rose to 5.3 billion shillings from 4.8 billion shillings, the bank said.

