* Advisory says Mombasa nightclubs could be targets
* Kenya says travel warnings 'uncalled for', visitors safe
NAIROBI Oct 24 Militants may be planning
attacks on nightclubs and other spots popular with foreign
tourists visiting the Kenyan city of Mombasa, the Australian
government said in a travel alert on Thursday.
A spokesman for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said
visitors to the coastal city were safe, and the government
viewed such warnings as "unnecessary and uncalled for".
Kenya has been on heightened alert since gunmen from the
Somali Islamist group al Shabaab raided an upmarket shopping
mall in Nairobi last month, hurling grenades and spraying
bullets at shoppers.
At least 67 people were killed in the four-day siege that
began on Sept. 21. Al Shabaab said it launched the attack to
punish Kenya for sending troops to fight it inside Somalia.
"Information of late-October 2013 indicates extremists may
be planning attacks on nightclubs and other places frequented by
foreigners along Malindi Road in Mombasa," said an alert on
Smart Traveller, the Australian government's travel advice
website. It did not say which group or groups might be involved.
Palm-lined Malindi Road houses luxury hotels and beach-front
villas which are popular with Western visitors.
Presidential spokesman Manoah Esipisu said Kenyan security
forces had always acted on information about threats against
foreigners and had prevented attacks in the past. "Specifically
in Mombasa's case we've improved and beefed up security there,
so we are very confident that all tourists in Mombasa are safe."
Mombasa and the rest of Kenya's Indian Ocean coastline
depend heavily on tourism, which has suffered in the past year
because of Western security warnings and riots over the killings
of two Islamic clerics.
In 2002, al Qaeda bombed the Israeli-owned Paradise Hotel in
Mombasa in an attack that killed 15 people, including three
Israelis. One the same day the militants tried to shoot down an
Israeli jet with an anti-aircraft missile as it was taking off.
Uganda last week heightened its terrorism alert to the
maximum for the first time since al Shabaab bombings in 2010
that killed 79 people. It cited domestic and U.S. intelligence
indications of an imminent attack by Islamist militants.
