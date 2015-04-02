NAIROBI The death toll in an attack by gunmen on a Kenyan university campus near the border with Somalia has risen to 14, a police officer at the scene said on Thursday.

"I have counted 14 bodies of dead people being carried out of the campus by a Red Cross ambulance, and they include two of our officers who were also killed," said the policeman, who was at the university compound in the northeastern town of Garissa.

"We are finding it difficult to access the compound because some of the attackers are on top of a building and are firing at us whenever we try to gain entry."

(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)