By Feisal Omar
| MOGADISHU
MOGADISHU Dec 25 Somali Islamist militants
attacked two Kenyan police convoys in northern Kenya on Friday,
killing at least one police officer, police and a spokesman for
the group said.
The al Shabaab group, which seeks to overthrow Somalia's
Western-backed government and impose a strict version of Sharia
law, has carried out regular assaults in neighbouring Kenya in
retaliation for Kenya's contributing troops to an African Union
peacekeeping force in Somalia.
"This afternoon, we launched twin attacks," Sheikh Abdiasis
Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military spokesman, told Reuters.
Militants killed one police officer and injured more in the
first attack. They later attacked a second vehicle using a
road-side bomb, he said, adding the militants had "spared the
public vehicles" that were being escorted.
Kenyan authorities confirmed that one police officer had
been killed.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Akwiri; editing by Edith Honan
and Jason Neely)