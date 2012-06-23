* Police recover suspected bomb-making material in Nairobi
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, June 23 The U.S. embassy in Kenya has
warned of an imminent threat of an attack on the Kenyan port
city of Mombasa and asked all its government workers to leave
the coastal town, which has been hit by a series of attacks.
Underscoring the threat, police said they recovered
suspected bomb-making material in the capital Nairobi on
Saturday, the second such discovery this week in the country.
The U.S. embassy said in a statement dated June 22 on its
website that it had also suspended travel for its government
officials to Mombasa, a tourist destination popular with
foreigners, until July 1.
Mombasa, the capital Nairobi and other parts of Kenya have
suffered a series of grenade attacks since Kenya sent troops
into Somalia last year to pursue al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab
insurgents it blames for a surge in violence and kidnappings
threatening tourism in east Africa's biggest economy.
"This is to alert all U.S. citizens in Kenya, or planning to
travel to Kenya in the near future, that the U.S. Embassy in
Nairobi has received information of an imminent threat of a
terrorist attack in Mombasa," the embassy statement said.
"All U.S. government travel to Mombasa is suspended until
July 1, 2012. All U.S. government personnel are required to
leave Mombasa."
The embassy said private citizens would not face the same
restrictions, but advised them to heed the warning while
planning their travels.
The warning comes days after police arrested two Iranians
after seizing chemicals they suspected were going to be used to
make explosives in Mombasa.
In the most recent attack in the country, a bomb exploded in
a trading centre in the heart of Nairobi in late May, wounding
more than 30 people. One person later died from
injuries.
Gunmen also detonated grenades outside a nightclub in
Mombasa in May, killing one person and wounding several others.
On Saturday, Anthony Kibuchi, Nairobi's police commander,
said police had recovered a bag of what appeared to be
detonators labelled "Magnum Buster. Danger explosives" in a city
neighbourhood.
"We are on hot pursuit of the suspects," Kibuchi told
Reuters, saying they were looking for three people.
Two police officers were wounded in an explosion from an
improvised device in the north eastern town of Mandera. North
eastern deputy police commander Philip Ndolo said a suspect had
been arrested.
"The two officers were hit and injured by an object. We
believe it is an improvised explosive device," Ndolo told
Reuters by telephone.
