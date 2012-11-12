* Police were pursuing cattle rustlers in remote area
* Attacked, military style, with machine-guns, RPGs
* Vilence raises concerns ahead of March elections
By James Macharia
NAIROBI, Nov 12 Armed cattle raiders killed at
least 32 Kenyan police officers in a military-style ambush,
officials said on Monday, calling it the worst attack on police
in Kenya's history.
Officers hunting down the cattle thieves in a remote
northern region on Saturday came under machinegun fire and
rocket-propelled grenades in an ambush the police said was
conducted with "military precision".
"We have recovered more bodies, we now have 32 in total.
They were ambushed by attackers bearing sophisticated weapons,
including machine guns," Osman Warfa, provincial commissioner of
the vast Rift Valley province, told Reuters.
The police were pursuing raiders from the ethnic Turkana
community who had stolen cattle from the Samburu tribe,
authorities said. The two groups frequently raid cattle from
each other and fight over grazing land and watering points.
The violence has created security concerns ahead of a
presidential election scheduled for March next year - the first
since a disputed election in 2007 fuelled ethnic slaughter that
killed more than 1,200 people and forced about 300,000 from
their homes.
Warfa said some of the raiders were suspected of being
former members of the security forces, now working as
mercenaries. Authorities were searching for more bodies in the
bushy escarpments where the raiders hide stolen cattle, he said.
Police trailed the bandits at night, hoping to lay siege to
their village and recover the animals, but were instead
outmanoeuvred and ambushed in a sprawling valley, police
spokesman Eric Kiraithe said.
"It is easily the worst single attack on police."
Cattle rustling and clashes over grazing and farming land
are relatively common between communities in arid areas of east
Africa and often escalate into revenge attacks. It was not clear
how many had been killed in the initial raid by the Turkana.
As cattle die of starvation due to drought, night-time raids
are mounted to replace lost stock from neighbouring areas.
ARMS SMUGGLING
Following the initial raid by the Turkana, police set off
after the bandits in the bushy valley where they were met with
gunshots and rocket-propelled grenades near a village suspected
to be the rustlers' hideout in Samburu county.
"Police were on trucks, some were on foot when they were
ambushed," said a senior police officer who declined to be
named. "This area has always been prone to banditry."
Samburu county has a national game reserve dotted with herds
of elephants, buffalo and zebra, and neighbouring Turkana county
is where British explorer Tullow Oil struck the
country's first promising oil find earlier this year.
The remote areas to the north of Kenya rely on vigilante
groups for security. Many homesteads have weapons to deter
invaders, while herders often carry guns to protect their
animals because there is barely any police presence.
Arms smuggling is common and Kenyan police have little
control over weaponry crossing the porous border to the north.
The region is awash with guns due to its proximity to
unstable neighbours such as Somalia, where al Qaeda-linked
militants have been fighting to topple the government.
Kenya's north also borders South Sudan, which has suffered
decades of civil conflict, and Ethiopia, where the armed Oromo
Liberation Front has made sporadic incursions into the country.
In similar clashes in the other end of Kenya, more than 100
people were shot, hacked and burnt to death by armed raiders in
the coastal county of Tana River in September. ID:nL5E8KA7XT]