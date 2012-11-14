* Police, military troops on trail of raiders
* Ambush highlighted police weaknesses
* Residents fear reprisal attacks
By Humphrey Malalo and Noor Ali
NAIROBI, Nov 14 Kenya on Wednesday charged five
regional officials with the murder of 32 Kenyan police officers
killed by armed cattle raiders in an ambush at the weekend,
described as the worst attack on the country's police.
The junior officials, who oversee a cluster of villages in
the northwestern region, pleaded not guilty after they were
arrested early on Wednesday.
Police and troops, backed by military helicopters, launched
an offensive against the raiders suspected to be from the ethnic
Turkana community who had stolen cattle from the Samburu tribe.
Clashes over cattle, land and water are common among Kenya's
fringe tribes, but many in the east African country were shocked
by extent of the violence and the kind of weapons used.
The raiders used machine guns and rocket propelled grenades
to kill the officers in a military-style ambush in the remote
northwestern territory. Some unconfirmed media reports said up
to 42 bodies had been recovered in the rugged Suguta valley.
Osman Warfa, provincial commissioner of the vast Rift Valley
province, said the five junior regional officials planned the
attack. The five were also charged with livestock theft and were
being held in custody to assist with investigations.
"We obtained credible information after investigating that
implicated the five," Warfa told Reuters.
"They planned the raid, kept the stolen animals and
instructed the raiders to kill the officers."
The attack has highlighted how ill-equipped Kenya's police
force is, at a time when they are facing new challenges.
There is pressure to improve the force ahead of elections
next March - the first since a disputed election in 2007 fuelled
ethnic slaughter that killed more than 1,200 people and forced
about 300,000 from their homes.
"OUR TOWN IS LIKE SOMALIA"
Police Commissioner Mathew Iteere has called for armoured
vehicles for his forces and a tactical rethink in the wake of
the massacre.
Kenya shares porous borders with South Sudan, Ethiopia's
Somali region and Somalia - territories awash with weapons and
arms smugglers after decades of conflict.
Military helicopters swooped low over the site of the ambush
at Suguta Valley in north west Kenya, tracking a convoy of
trucks ferrying police officers and paramilitary units,
residents at the nearby town of Baragoi said.
Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki had on Tuesday night ordered
military troops to join in a crackdown on the attackers.
"Baragoi is like Kismayu or Somalia today," said Raphael
Lekulkulai, a shopkeeper from the Samburu tribe in Baragoi said,
referring to a city in Somalia that African peacekeepers
recently entered to drive out al Qaeda-linked militants.
"Our town is like a military camp, helicopters are flying,
taking-off, landing. The number of police (and) paramilitary in
military jungle uniforms is almost more or equal to the local
population," he said.
Thousands of people, mostly Turkana, started fleeing Suguta
Valley on Tuesday fearing reprisals after security forces blamed
members of the ethnic group for the killings.
"We are all afraid, tension is high. Almost all Turkanas who
have stayed here for decades have left. I am planning to leave
this place as soon as possible," James Loche, a Turkana elder in
Baragoi said.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by James Macharia and Keiron
Henderson)