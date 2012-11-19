NAIROBI Nov 19 At least two Kenyan soldiers who
are part of the African Union(AU) peacekeeping force in Somalia
were killed in Garissa, a base for security forces in Kenya
fighting insurgents in neighbouring Somalia, Kenya's army
spokesman said on Monday.
The soldiers were taking their truck for repairs at the
town's main market when they were attacked.
"The soldiers that have been killed are Kenyan Defence Force
soldiers (who are part of) AMISOM troops," Colonel Cyrus Oguna,
a Kenyan army spokesman, told Reuters, referring to the African
Union Mission in Somalia.
"Two are confirmed dead. They were trying to conduct some
repairs in a nearby garage when they were attacked."
It was not immediately clear if the attackers were connected
to Somali Islamist militants and their sympathisers, blamed by
the government in Nairobi for a surge in grenade and gun attacks
in the past year following Kenya's deployment of troops into
Somalia to battle al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels.
Garissa, a market centre for trade in camels, donkeys, goats
and cattle some 200 km (120 miles) from the Somali border, is an
operating centre for the military mission in Somalia and a
target for Somali insurgents.
Kenyan soldiers and Somali forces seized Kismayu, al
Shabaab's last major urban stronghold in southern Somalia, six
weeks ago, driving the militants out. The rebels vowed to
retaliate and Kenya has since suffered numerous gun and grenade
raids.