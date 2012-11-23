* Suspects accused of planning to blow up police stations
* Cleric suspected by U.S. of ties with al-Qaeda linked
militants
* Killing provoked riots, raising tensions before elections
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 23 A son of the slain Muslim
cleric whose killing touched off days of riots in the Kenyan
port city of Mombasa has denied court charges he plotted to blow
up two police stations at the coastal tourist haven.
Khubeib Aboud Rogo and four others were accused of planning
to use grenades to attack Mombasa's main police station in the
central business district, and another along a busy highway.
Rogo's co-accused also denied the charges at a hearing late
on Thursday. The five will remain in custody until a court
ruling on their bail application on December 3.
The United States had accused Rogo's father, Aboud Rogo, of
helping al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants in Kenya's neighbour
Somalia.
Before his death, Rogo senior was also facing charges of
planning acts of terror and importing illegal weapons.
His assassination in August unleashed deadly riots, exposing
deep social, political and sectarian divides that could lead to
more violence ahead of a presidential election next year.
Rogo's supporters fought street battles with the security
forces. At least five people were killed as churches and two
grenades thrown at police vehicles.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)