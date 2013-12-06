* Fighting blamed on local political squabbles
* Border sealed after thousands flee into Ethiopia
* Local officials say 10 killed, residents say more than 20
By Noor Ali
ISIOLO, Kenya, Dec 6 Kenya said on Friday it had
sent troops to its northern region to stop a week of fighting
between rival ethnic groups that has killed at least 10 people
and sent thousands fleeing across the border into Ethiopia.
Joseph ole Lenku, the cabinet minister for internal
security, said in a statement that parliament had approved the
deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces. He did not say how many
troops had been sent or how long they would remain.
Rural communities in northern Kenya have long clashed over
the control of valuable grazing land, but the fighting in the
town of Moyale has marked an escalation in tension.
Residents say politicians in the region, some 800 km (500
miles) from the capital Nairobi, are using clan militia to
jostle for power in new local administrations that have been
formed since a March 4 election, and to settle old scores.
More than 20,000 people have fled into Ethiopia, residents
and a Kenya Red Cross worker said. Others are seeking refuge at
the local police post. The border has since been closed to
prevent militia from entering Kenya, security officials said.
Security officials in Moyale said 10 people had been killed
in fierce fighting between rival ethnic groups - Borana on one
side and an alliance of Gabra and Burji on the other. They
battled with guns and mortars, officials said. Local people put
the death toll at more than 20, with dozens wounded.
Issiah Nakoru, the county commissioner, said he had received
reports of 10 deaths.
TROOP PATROLS
"We are liaising with security officials in Ethiopia to
ensure no foreign fighters cross into Kenya," Nakoru said. He
said Kenyan troops patrolling the vast, harsh terrain had
arrested several people suspected of involvement in the
fighting.
Tit-for-tat clashes have also been reported this month in
the northwestern Turkana region, an area where explorer Tullow
Oil has discovered oil deposits. More than 10 people
have been killed in those clashes, and thousands displaced.
Although Tullow's operations have not been affected by the
fighting, the oil company was forced to temporarily halt
drilling for two weeks in October after local residents stormed
their drilling sites demanding more jobs and benefits.
Kenya has sent in extra security forces to the north in the
past, but sporadic and low-key fighting has continued after the
officers have pulled out.
Many homesteads in the region have weapons to deter
invaders, while herders often carry guns to protect their
animals because there is barely any police presence.
The entire arid northern region of Kenya is also awash with
guns due to its proximity to unstable neighbours such as
Somalia, where al Qaeda-linked militants have been fighting to
topple the government, and Ethiopia, where the armed Oromo
Liberation Front has made sporadic incursions into Kenya.