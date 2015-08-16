By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 16 Dozens of suspected
Somali al Shabaab fighters swept into a Kenyan village and
lectured locals for at least two hours before disappearing into
a nearby forest without attacking anyone, police and residents
said on Sunday.
The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has made a series of deadly
raids in Kenya since Kenyan troops first entered Somalia to
fight them in 2011. It has said it will continue until Nairobi
withdraws the troops, now part of an African Union peacekeeping
force.
Residents of Basuba village in the coastal region of Lamu
said the militants, numbering over 50, warned them against
boarding any police or military vehicles because they targeted
them for attacks.
"They had their faces masked and wore jungle attire. They
told us if we boarded those vehicles we would die with the
officers," one resident told Reuters.
The villager said among the militants were two men and two
women who appeared to be of Caucasian origin. They arrived at 5
a.m. on Saturday.
"They also warned that if we told police about their
presence and visit, they would come back and deal with us," said
the witness, adding that a few locals had already left the area
out of fear.
A second resident said: "They said they didn't want to hurt
us and that their war was with the military and police in Lamu
and not us."
Chrispus Mutali, Lamu County Administration police
commander, said: "We are hearing about that al Shabaab visit in
Basuba but we cannot confirm anything for now until we get clear
information from officers on the ground."
Al Shabaab aims to topple Somalia's Western-backed
government and impose its own strict version of Islamic law.
In June 2014, the group killed 65 people in Lamu County in
back-to-back assaults over a 24-hour period. It was also behind
a raid on Nairobi's Westgate Mall in 2013 that killed 67.
In its worst attack in Kenya, its gunmen killed 148 people
at a university in April.
