* Kenyatta says more resources given to security
* Memorials held for attack on Nairobi mall one year ago
* Nearly three years since troops entered Somalia
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 21 Kenyan troops will keep
fighting Islamist militants in Somalia until peace and stability
is restored to the region, President Uhuru Kenyatta said, one
year after gunmen stormed a shopping mall in his country's
capital.
Militants belonging to Somalia's al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab
attacked Nairobi's upmarket Westgate shopping mall on Sept. 21,
2013, killing at least 67 people in an attack that evolved into
a four-day siege.
Al Shabaab, which is fighting Kenyan and other African
soldiers who are part of a U.N.-mandated African Union force in
Somalia, has repeatedly threatened more attacks on Kenyan soil
if the country does not withdraw its troops.
"We have all seen the gains made from our defence forces'
assignment in Somalia. We must not betray Kenyans by suggesting
that the work be abandoned uncompleted," Kenyatta wrote in an
article published in Kenya's Sunday Nation newspaper.
"We owe it to our country as well as our brothers and
sisters in Somalia to stay the course until the mission is
completed so that East Africa and the Horn of Africa enjoy peace
and stability."
Memorials for those who died at Westgate are being held in
various parts of the country, including the site of the attack.
The opposition CORD coalition -- which stood by President
Uhuru Kenyatta during the Westgate assault but has since blamed
the government for security failings -- called in July for the
withdrawal of Kenyan troops from Somalia.
A poll by Ipsos Kenya published on Saturday showed most
Kenyans also want the soldiers to leave the neighbouring Horn of
African nation. Just 19 percent of those surveyed thought Kenyan
troops should stay in Somalia as they are.
The rest were, however, divided as to whether the Kenyan
soldiers should come home unconditionally, move back just to
protect the Kenyan border or only leave Somalia when other
African troops can replace them.
Kenyan troops first launched an incursion against al Shabaab
in October 2011, accusing them of raids inside Kenya, and
eventually seized control of the southern port of Kismayu.
HIGH THREAT
Experts say Kenya's security forces, which receive support
and training from the United States, Britain, Israel and other
nations, are hampered by a failure to share intelligence and
poor command structures.
"One year after Westgate Kenya's security preparedness seems
to have stagnated and key reforms within the security and
intelligence apparatus have yet to be implemented," Ahmed Salim,
a senior associate at Teneo Intelligence consultancy in Dubai.
"The lack of coordination and sharing of intelligence was on
full display during the attack and the days after. This is still
a challenge," he said, pointing to June attacks in and around
the coastal town of Mpeketoni which killed about 65 people.
The Ipsos poll underlined general concerns about security in
Kenya. Only three percent of Kenyans surveyed thought there was
no risk "at all" from al Shabaab and 68 percent believed the
threat from the group was extremely high.
Kenyatta said in his article that the government had
increased resources available to security agencies.
"My government is doing everything it can, and succeeding. A
great deal of commendable effort has been expended by our
security institutions to prevent terrorist attacks," he said.
Salim said the appointment of Major-General Philip Kameru,
whom the government praised for intelligence work in Somalia, to
head Kenya's National Intelligence Service could improve
coordination. But said critics were still surprised no senior
figures were fired over the handling of Westgate.
Traders who returned to the damaged mall after the attack
said their stores were looted. The army later admitted at least
two soldiers stole some property.
To mark the anniversary of the attack, al Shabaab said it
would publish a series of articles titled "The Westgate attack
and the Wicked Position of Evil Scholars" to show the
significance of the strike.
The attack was followed by a string of gun and grenade
attacks at the Kenyan coast and in the capital that prompted
some Western nations to warn citizens against travel to parts of
the country, hitting the tourist industry.
"This is a very bad year for us, it actually might be the
worst since 2007-2008. Hotels in North Coast are closing at such
a time when ordinarily they would be bursting at the seams with
tourists," Sam Ikwaye, head of the Kenya Association of Hotel
Keepers and caterers, Coast region, told Reuters.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; additional reporting by Humphrey
Malalo in Nairobi, Joseph Akwiri in Mombasa, Abdi Sheikh in
Mogadishu; editing by David Clarke)