By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya
MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 2 Kenyan soldiers shot dead
six suspected members of a separatist group who hacked an
officer to death in an attack on barracks in the port city of
Mombasa, police and military officials said on Sunday.
The gang of between 15 and 20 men were dressed in black,
wore red and blue ribbons around their heads and legs, and all
had long beards and shaved heads, the port city's County
Commissioner, Nelson Marwa, told reporters.
They were carrying knives, machetes and improvised explosive
devices and were thought to be members of the outlawed Mombasa
Republican Council (MRC), which wants independence for Kenya's
Indian Ocean coastal regions, Marwa said.
"In the wee hours of today as it was heavily raining, a gang
... attempted to raid the 17 Kenya Rifles barracks in Nyali, but
were met with fierce fire. In the process six of them were
gunned down, and several escaped with gun shots," he said.
"These were guys who were out to engage in war. We are
holding one suspect who was arrested," Marwa said.
One officer who was involved in the fighting and did not
wish to be named said a colleague had been hacked to death.
"They cut one of my colleagues with machetes and killed him
and that is why we responded fiercely killing many of them," he
told Reuters.
MRC secretary general, Randu Nzai Ruwa, denied that the
group had been involved in the attack.
Authorities have accused the MRC of involvement in a spate
of killings in 2012 and 2013, including attacks on the eve of
the presidential elections when at least 15 people were killed.
The group also denies involvement in any of those attacks.
Colonel David Obonyo, Kenya Defence Forces spokesman, said
five of the attackers in the Mombasa incident were killed on the
spot and a sixth was killed while trying to escape.
Most attacks in recent years along Kenya's coast have been
claimed by the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, including the
killing of at least 65 people in Lamu in June and July.
Insecurity plagues the east African country and in the last
few days there have been several attacks on security personnel.
The Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday that 20 police
officers and two police reservists were killed in an ambush by
in Turkana county in the northwest of Kenya early on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Humphrey Malalo in Nairobi; Writing by
George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)