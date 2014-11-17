(Updates with disturbance, one more death)
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 17 Kenyan police shot dead
one man and arrested about 250 others when they searched two
mosques in the city of Mombasa that they said had been used to
recruit militants and stash weapons, senior officials said on
Monday.
The raid sparked a disturbance in the port city in which one
more person died.
Kenya has been trying to break up the militant networks that
it blames for a series of attacks on Kenya's coastal region,
home to most of its Muslims, saying many of the recruits have
been inspired by the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab.
"These mosques have been notorious for radicalising our
youth and recruiting them into al Shabaab," Nelson Marwa, the
commissioner responsible for administering Mombasa County, said
after the raids.
Kenya has sent troops to Somalia as a part of an African
Union peacekeeping force, while al Shabaab, which was behind a
bloody 2013 attack on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, has
vowed to drive the Kenyan and other African soldiers out.
Police said they had arrested 251 young militants who had
been camping in the Mussa and Sakina mosques and receiving
militant training. They said one man was shot dead at the Mussa
mosque when he tried to throw a grenade at officers.
Mombasa police chief Geoffrey Mayek told reporters that
eight grenades, a pistol, six bullets, machetes, daggers and
literature on warfare had been found at the two mosques.
Police seized mobiles and laptops, alongside literature and
videos that they said mentioned late al Qaeda leader Osama bin
Laden and Kenyan preachers accused of promoting militancy.
Civil rights groups said police were targeting Muslims
unfairly, deepening distrust in a community who already accuses
the government in mainly Christian Kenya of sidelining them.
Businesses in the area of the mosques were closed as heavily
armed police patrolled on trucks.
Later on, a group of about 10 armed youths went on a
rampage, killing a man in another of the port city's
neighbourhoods and fighting running battles with police, who
fired live ammunition to disperse them, police said.
One witness said the group had been shouting the Islamic
chant "Allahu Akbar!" (God is Greatest).
