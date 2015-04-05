* Al Shabaab gunmen killed 148 people, wounded many others
* Gunmen sought out Christians to kill, take hostage
* University attack the biggest in Kenya since 1998
By Edith Honan
GARISSA, Kenya, April 5 After al Shabaab gunmen
massacred nearly 150 people at a Kenyan university on Thursday,
singling out Christians for point-blank executions, churches in
Kenya are turning to armed guards to protect their Easter Sunday
congregations.
Four masked gunmen from the Somali Islamist group went on a
shooting rampage, hunting down students to kill and take hostage
during a day-long siege at a university in Garissa, some 200km
(120 miles) from the Somali border.
Kenya's Christians, who make up 83 percent of the population
of 44 million, have been horrified by survivors' tales of how
the militants sought out Christian students to kill while
sparing some Muslims.
Militants on Saturday threatened to stage more attacks and
turn Kenyan cities "red with blood". Police said they are
providing extra security at shopping malls and public buildings
in the capital Nairobi and in the eastern coastal region.
Kenyan priests, who have been targeted by Islamists in the
past, say they fear Christian churches may bear the brunt of
possible fresh attacks on Easter Sunday.
"We are very concerned about the security of our churches
and worshippers, especially this Easter period, and also because
it is clear that these attackers are targeting Christians,"
Willybard Lagho, a Mombasa-based catholic priest and chairman of
the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC), told Reuters.
He said Christian churches in the Indian Ocean port city of
Mombasa will be hiring armed policemen and private security
guards for mass on Easter Sunday.
In Nairobi's Holy Family Basilica cathedral, nestled between
the City Hall and Kenya's parliament, two uniformed police
officers toting AK-47 rifles manned the entrance gate. One of
the policemen said more plain clothes officers were inside.
At the same entrance, three private security guards frisked
churchgoers with hand-held metal detectors, while a fourth guard
used a mirror to check for explosives underneath cars.
"Everyone is anxious and you never know what will happen
next, but we believe the biggest protector is God and we are
praying," said Samuel Wanje, 27, a youth member at the church.
In Garissa, the scene of Thursday's massacre and where
masked gunmen in 2012 killed more than a dozen people in
simultaneous gun and grenade raids on two churches, six armed
soldiers were shielding the town's main Christian church and
about 100 worshippers ahead of Sunday mass.
HEIGHTENED SECURITY
Kenya has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in four crime-ridden
counties along its porous 700km border with Somalia, while
helicopters were deployed along its palm-fringed coastal region
popular with Western tourists.
Robert Kitur, the coastal region police chief, told Reuters
extra uniformed and plain-clothes police officers have been
deployed in the area, where Islamists have carried out attacks
in the past.
"It is a delicate period but we have put the best possible
surveillance," he said. "What happened in Garissa must never be
seen in Mombasa or anywhere else in the region and country."
The al Qaeda-aligned al Shabaab said the Garissa assault was
punishment to Kenya for sending troops into Somalia to fight the
group alongside other African Union peacekeepers.
Late on Saturday, 613 students and 50 staff from Garissa
University College arrived by bus in Nairobi, where they were
welcomed by sobbing parents and relatives. Parents of missing
children were at the city's mortuary, trying to identify the
dead.
It was the most deadly attack on Kenyan soil since al Qaeda
in 1998 bombed the U.S. embassy in Nairobi, killing more than
200 people and wounding thousands of others.
The attack has put further strain on the historically
cordial relations between Kenya's Christian and Muslim
communities, which have deteriorated in recent years due to
frequent Islamist attacks on Christian priests and churches.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said Muslims need to do
more to root out radicalisation, saying those who planned and
financed the bloody attack on Garissa were "deeply embedded"
within Kenya's Muslim community.
Kenyatta has been under pressure to stop grenade and gun
attacks. Al Shabaab has killed more than 400 people on Kenyan
soil since he came to power, including 67 during a raid on
Nairobi's upmarket Westgate shopping mall in 2013.
In Nairobi most upscale hotels have installed thick metal
gates and airport-style X-ray machines since the Westgate
attack, and extra security checks are performed on vehicles
entering restaurants, malls and other sites popular with
Westerners.
"All the mall owners, who take security very seriously,
revised their security measures before Easter. But after the
Garissa attack, they increased it again," said Peter Bach,
global managing director of security firm Diplomatic Protective
Services.
