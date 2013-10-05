* Shariff accuses state of extra-judicial killings
* Police deny they have "death squad" singling out Muslims
* Al Shabaab killed dozens in raid on upmarket shopping mall
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 5 The killings of popular
Muslim clerics in Kenya's port city of Mombasa is strengthening
support for Somali militants who massacred at least 67 people in
a Nairobi shopping mall two weeks ago, a prominent Islamist said
on Saturday.
The apparent assassination of Sheikh Ibrahim Omar on
Thursday night raised religious tensions in Kenya's commercial
and tourism hub.
Young Muslims, streaming out of a mosque where Omar had
preached, torched a church, burned tyres and fought the police
on Friday. Four people were killed during the day-long riots.
Abubakar Shariff, whom the U.N. and the U.S. accuse of
funding al Shabaab, said Omar's killing would boost recruitment
and support for the Somali group among Kenyan Muslims convinced
the cleric was gunned down by Kenyan security agencies.
"After this attack I think more youth will be willing to go
over [to fight in Somalia]," the Kenyan Islamist told Reuters at
his home in Mombasa, a city in which several prominent Muslim
preachers have been killed over the past 18 months.
"(The extrajudicial killings) make Muslims realise or
sympathise with Al Shabaab because they see a Christian
government killing Muslims and they sympathise with them," added
Shariff, whose assets have been frozen by western powers.
The Kenyan police have repeatedly denied killing Omar.
"The city is calm," said Robert Kitur, Mombasa County Police
Commander, on Saturday as businesses re-opened and cars returned
to Mombasa's palm-lined streets.
The U.N. Monitoring Group on Somalia has called Shariff a
"leading facilitator and recruiter of young Kenyan Muslims for
violent militant activity in Somalia" and imposed financial
sanctions on him. He denies funding or recruiting for al
Shabaab.
One of the Westgate mall attackers was a Kenyan of Arab
origin, who was born in Mombasa and travelled to Somalia with
his uncle at the age of 16, a Kenya Defence Force spokesman said
on Saturday.
A group of Kenyan Muslim leaders on Friday condemned the
Mombasa riots and said the police should properly investigate
the "extrajudicial" killing of Omar and three other people who
were in a car with him.
"Coming in the wake of the deplorable Westgate (mall)
attack, the killings point to a worrying and deteriorating
security situation in the country which needs to be addressed
urgently," the leaders said in a statement.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS
The drive-by shooting of Omar was strikingly similar to that
of Sheikh Aboud Rogo, a firebrand cleric who had been Omar's
mentor, last year.
Both men were popular with youths along Kenya's Indian Ocean
coastline where many Muslims feel marginalised by the mainly
Christian government. They both died on the same stretch of road
outside Mombasa, their cars sprayed with bullets.
Shariff said Omar's killing was linked to the deadly raid on
Westgate mall, the worst militant strike on Kenyan soil since al
Qaeda bombed the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi in 1998. Al Shabaab
have formal links with al Qaeda.
Shariff said Kenyan authorities had been planning to link
Omar to the Westgate raid by planting evidence in his car, but
this was thwarted by the quick arrival of witnesses on the
scene.
The police deny attempting to plant evidence and say Omar's
death is being treated as a regular criminal investigation.
Shariff said he believed the Westgate attack was "justified"
under Islamic teachings as Kenyan forces were doing the same to
civilians in Somalia. The killings of Muslim clerics had made
Kenyan security agencies complacent, he added.
"It happen because Kenyan Anti-Terror Police Unit or the
Kenyan intelligence started eliminating potential targets ...
thinking they removed every threat to the security of Kenya,"
Shariff said. "Westgate happen because they relaxed."
