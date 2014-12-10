By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 10 Kenyan authorities are to
investigate journalists and sources involved in an Al Jazeera
documentary alleging that radical Muslim preachers were killed
by police "death squads".
At least three preachers accused of espousing militant ideas
have been shot dead in Kenya by unidentified assailants in the
past two years.
The state has repeatedly denied any involvement, despite
accusations by Muslim activists and protesters. But Al Jazeera's
programme, aired on Monday, included interviews with unnamed
security sources who said they had carried out the killings as
members of such squads.
The Interior Ministry said the government had "instructed
relevant authorities to begin investigations with a view to
bringing charges against those involved in Al Jazeera
documentary".
It said the documentary was "deliberately skewed to support
and empathise with terrorists and their sympathisers".
Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka said the authorities were
aware that visiting journalists, rather than Nairobi-based
staff, had produced the piece. He said those involved might "not
be very welcome" if they ever wanted to return to Kenya.
A spokesman for Al Jazeera, which is based in and funded by
Qatar, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Two police sources told Reuters that at least one of the
three unnamed security sources who appeared as silhouettes in Al
Jazeera's programme, entitled "Inside Kenya's Death Squads", had
already been identified by the authorities.
Mombasa police chief Robert Kitur, who was meeting officials
in Nairobi about the documentary, told Reuters: "We are mandated
to protect Kenyans, not to kill them. We have never had a death
squad within the police."
He declined to comment on the details of the investigation.
Human rights groups say many of Kenya's minority Muslim
community feel alienated by tactics that have included shutting
down mosques where the authorities say militant ideas have been
spread, and the arrests of scores of young men.
The authorities say the measures are needed to counter
Islamist militancy in a country that has suffered a spate of
jihadist attacks. Many of them, including an attack on the
Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi last year in which 67 people
were killed, have been claimed by the Somali militant group al
Shabaab.
President Uhuru Kenyatta last week told Kenya's Muslims to
unite with the government in its "war on terror" and root out
militants and those who supported them.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Kevin
Liffey)