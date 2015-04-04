MOGADISHU, April 4 Somali militants on Saturday
threatened to stage more bloody attacks on Kenya after the
group's fighters killed nearly 150 people during an assault on a
Kenyan university on Thursday.
"No amount of precaution or safety measures will be able to
guarantee your safety, thwart another attack or prevent another
bloodbath from occurring in your cities," al Shabaab said in
statement.
In a message directed at the Kenyan public, the group vowed
a long and gruesome war, saying Kenya's cities will "run red
with blood".
(Reporting by Feisal Omar; writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by
William Hardy)