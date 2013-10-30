* Officers say their methods are stamping out militancy
* Muslims who speak out against militants fear reprisals
* Police deny accusations of extrajudicial killings
* Rioters after Islamist death burned church
By Drazen Jorgic
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 30 A Kenyan police crackdown
on Islamists is fuelling Muslim resentment and moderate
preachers say it undermines their efforts to counter recruiting
by al Qaeda militants with links across the border in Somalia.
Smashing Islamist recruitment networks among its Muslim
minority has become a priority for Kenya, however, as it tries
to end attacks by Somali militants bent on punishing it for
sending troops over the frontier to fight al Shabaab rebels.
The cost of failure was laid bare in September when al
Shabaab gunmen, one of whom police say is a Kenyan from the port
of Mombasa, raided the Westgate shopping mall in the Kenyan
capital Nairobi. At least 67 people were killed.
Police say their tough approach, taken before Westgate but
stepped up since, has limited the flow of would-be jihadists in
and out of Somalia, citing a drop in the number of suspected
militants they have tracked and arrested in the past year.
But Islamists, former militant sympathisers, independent
security experts and diplomats, some of whom acknowledge
short-term benefits from the police actions, say sweeping
detentions and perceptions police are carrying out
extra-judicial killings have fuelled Muslim resentment in the
mostly Christian nation.
Police deny accusations of running anti-Muslim hit squads.
Moderate imams, particularly along the coast where most
Kenyan Muslims live, have been attacked by Islamist radicals and
some say they have been cowed into silence as a result.
Police tactics "are benefiting al Shabaab more than they are
benefiting the government", said Akullah Khamis, a 33-year-old
Muslim in Mombasa, Kenya's second city. He works with young
people and non-governmental agencies and says he himself fended
off a bid by al Shabaab to enlist his support three years ago.
Kenya's battle against militancy is seen as vital to the
stability of east Africa's biggest economy, the gateway for
regional trade and with a long coastline that has become a
transit route for would-be jihadists trained in Somalia.
The United States, Britain and Israel, which fret about the
reach of Africa's al Qaeda-aligned Islamists, have trained and
equipped Kenya's anti-terror police and intelligence forces.
Mombasa county police commander Robert Kitur dismissed
suggestions the force was being heavy handed or targeting the
wider Muslim community: "We have never been brutal," he told
Reuters. "People shouldn't generalise this is about Muslims."
"These are not Muslims, these are hooligans. We are going to
deal with these people ruthlessly. We are just applying force
when it is necessary."
VENTING ANGER
However, one man accused by Western governments of aiding
the militants believes widespread arrests, along with raids on
mosques and the deaths of people during clashes with police, are
helping al Shabaab recruiters.
"This being done to Muslims opens the eyes of the youth to
al Shabaab being right," Abubakar Shariff, accused by the U.N.
Security Council and the United States of raising funds and
recruiting for al Shabaab, told Reuters at his Mombasa home.
Shariff, whose assets have been frozen by Western powers,
denies the charges against him.
There is also new friction between majority Christians and
Muslims, something that historically has been rare. Muslims, who
make up about a tenth of Kenya's 40 million people, also
complain of economic disadvantage in their coastal heartland
compared to more prosperous central areas around the capital.
On Oct. 4, Muslim youths burned a Mombasa church after
Islamist cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Omar died in a drive-by shooting
- an attack some Muslims blamed on police. His mentor, Sheikh
Aboud Rogo, was shot dead last year in similar circumstances.
Police deny wrongdoing and say they are investigating.
Two Christian pastors have been killed in recent weeks and
one group of clergy has asked the government to issue rifles to
protect their churches.
Joseph Sigei, police commander in the port of Lamu, near the
Somali border, said the flow of suspected militants across the
frontier has fallen sharply due to police tactics - only a
quarter as many suspects had been detained trying to cross the
frontier this year compared to last, he said.
Al Shabaab's losses in Somalia, where Kenyan and other
African troops had driven them out of many cities and towns, had
helped turn rebels into informants, Mombasa commander Kitur
said, describing part of the police approach.
"(They) helped us with vital information about who, where
and when radicalisation was happening," Kitur said.
But regional intelligence and diplomatic sources say
recruitment and radicalisation of Muslims goes on, albeit more
discreetly in the light of the police crackdown on Islamists.
One Western diplomat said a small group of "well-organised
violent extremists" was able to drive their message home because
of the weakness of mainstream Kenyan Muslim leadership.
"There is not a good counter-narrative coming from the
moderates and moderate leaders," said the diplomat.
"BURN IN HELL"
For their part, moderate voices say their work has been
undermined because the police make so many ordinary Muslims feel
persecuted, fuelling suspicion of the authorities.
"Those of us who have stood up to speak against these things
are viewed as traitors," said Hassan Suleiman Mohammed, an imam
whom young Muslims threatened to kill as they fought police
during riots on Mombasa's palm-lined avenues on Oct. 4.
Mohammed suspects that radicals who incited youths to roll
over his car and jeer him in his mosque during Friday prayers
also distributed a CD that named him and dozens of fellow imams
"condemned to burn in hell" for opposing armed jihad.
Many Muslim leaders who support the government - if not
police tactics - tread a fine line for fear of reprisals from al
Shabaab and castigation by their communities, said Bryan
Kahumbura, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.
"It is especially difficult to aggressively speak out
against al-Shabaab down at the coast," he said of moderate
Muslims. "So many people feel the government can't guarantee
their own personal security and safety."