NAIROBI Dec 19 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
said on Friday he had signed into law anti-terrorism measures
approved by parliament despite vocal protests by some opposition
lawmakers who cited a threat to civil liberties and free speech.
Kenyatta has faced mounting pressure to boost security since
a 2013 attack by Somali al Shabaab rebels on a Nairobi mall that
killed 67 people. The militant Islamist group killed more that
60 people in two attacks this month.
"I am confident that you will find that there is nothing in
this law that goes against the bill of rights or any provision
of the constitution... its intent is to protect the lives and
property for all the citizens of this Republic," Kenyatta said
in a televised address.
