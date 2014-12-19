NAIROBI Dec 19 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday he had signed into law anti-terrorism measures approved by parliament despite vocal protests by some opposition lawmakers who cited a threat to civil liberties and free speech.

Kenyatta has faced mounting pressure to boost security since a 2013 attack by Somali al Shabaab rebels on a Nairobi mall that killed 67 people. The militant Islamist group killed more that 60 people in two attacks this month.

"I am confident that you will find that there is nothing in this law that goes against the bill of rights or any provision of the constitution... its intent is to protect the lives and property for all the citizens of this Republic," Kenyatta said in a televised address. (Editing by James Macharia and Dominic Evans)