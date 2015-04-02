Military officers travel in a vehicle along a road in Garissa, in this still image taken from video shot on April 2, 2015. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

NAIROBI Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said 280 out of 815 students at the university attacked in the northeastern Kenyan town of Garissa have been accounted for, according to Kenya's national disaster agency.

"280 of 815 students have been accounted for. Efforts are under way to track the others - CS Nkaissery #GarissaAttack," the Kenya National Disaster Operation Centre said on its official Twitter feed, citing Nkaissery.

The disaster body did not say how many students remain trapped in the campus where Somali Islamist gunmen are holding hostages and battling Kenyan security services.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams)