NAIROBI, March 30 Kenya's Westgate mall, the
scene of a four-day siege in late 2013 that left dozens dead,
will reopen to the public in July for the first time since the
attack, officials said on Monday.
The announcement came after officials toured the Westgate
site, once a symbol of Kenya's growing wealth and cosmopolitan
flair, and later of the security threat posed by the Somali
Islamist group al Shabaab.
"Terrorism could have maimed and killed our loved ones but
they did not succeed in killing our spirit and resolve to
rebuild," Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said in a statement.
"I will ensure the mall is restored to its former glory."
A spokeswoman for Kidero said the high-end mall in the
capital would formally open its doors to the public on July 1,
but shops, cafes and restaurants would not start up again until
some months later.
A spokesman for the company charged with the rebuilding did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least 67 people were killed in September 2013 when al
Shabaab gunman stormed Westgate, tossing grenades, spraying
shoppers with bullets and holding parts of the building for
days.
Live images from the scene, including smoke pouring from its
roof, were broadcast around the world.
In the 18 months since the attack, al Shabaab has regularly
hit Kenya. Gunmen took over a bus in Kenya's remote northeast
last November and executed 28 non-Muslim passengers.
The group says the attacks are in response to Kenya's
deployment of troops in an African Union-led force that has been
beating back the militants in Somalia.
The attacks have battered Kenya's safari and beach tourism
industry. European nations, the United States and Australia have
issued travel advisories cautioning their citizens from visiting
parts of the country due to the security threats.
Last week, Britain toughened its warning, telling them to
avoid most resorts on the coast, including the region's main
airport at Mombasa.
Kenya's government has criticised the warnings, saying its
security forces are thwarting attacks.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Andrew Roche)