By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya
Dec 20 A Kenyan court on
Thursday dismissed a petition filed by separatists to suspend
national elections in the country's coastal region and instead
hold a referendum on independence.
Hundreds of supporters of the Mombasa Republican Council
(MRC) left the High Court building in Kenya's biggest port in
disappointment after the ruling, escorted by riot police.
The MRC has threatened to disrupt voting in national
elections next March if their demand for secession of the Indian
Ocean coastal strip, which includes Kenya's popular tourist
beaches, is not met by authorities in Nairobi.
President Mwai Kibaki rejects the demand and says the MRC is
outlawed. But the group still operates fairly freely.
Police said last week they seized weapons including bows and
arrows and machetes in a raid on a training camp used by the
MRC, which denied any link to the camp or the weapons.
High Court judge Edward Muriithi and two other judges said
the MRC failed to register as a political party or association
and had no legal basis to file an application to stop elections.
The MRC spokesman, Mohamed Mraja, criticised the ruling.
"I urge you to suppress your anger and go back to your homes
in peace. Our lawyer will file an appeal," he told supporters.
Kenyan police launched a crackdown on the movement in
October and have arrested MRC leader Omar Mwamnuadzi, Mraja and
other senior members, who are now out on bail but face charges
including possession of firearms and incitement to violence.
(Writing by James Macharia; editing by Jason Webb)