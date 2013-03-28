MOMBASA, March 28 Eight people were killed when
dozens of machete-wielding raiders struck a casino popular with
tourists and local Italian residents in the coastal Kenyan town
of Malindi early on Thursday morning, police said.
Armed officers shot dead six of the attackers suspected to
be members of a banned coastal separatist group while two
policeman were also killed, police official Ambrose Munyasia
said.
A series of attacks blamed on the Mombasa Republican Council
(MRC) has damaged the prospects for growth and investment along
Kenya's coast, a major tourist draw, and in Mombasa, an
economically vital port city.
"A gang of 50 MRC suspects armed with machetes and other
crude weapons raided a casino in Malindi and started attacking
patrons before police were called," Munyasia told Reuters from
the city of Mombasa, about 120 km south of Malindi.
He said it was not immediately clear if any of the casino's
guests had been hurt.
Mounting insecurity on the resort-packed region will be a
pressing issue for Kenya's next president after an election
earlier this month whose result is still being challenged in the
country's supreme court.
MRC could not be reached for comment on Thursday's attack.
The group's spokesman was arrested last week on suspicion of
involvement in attacks hours before the presidential and
legislative elections on March 4 left 15 people dead.
The MRC feeds off local discontent largely based on
long-held grievances over land and frustration at the perceived
economic marginalisation of the region by the central
government.
Thursday's attack occurred around 3 a.m. It is thought the
group targeted the Italian-owned casino in order to steal cash
to fund their activities, Munyasia said.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)