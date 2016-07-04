NAIROBI, July 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Kenyan
teenager Rosemary Olale found out she was pregnant, her
guardians threw her out of their home in shame, despite the fact
no one taught her about safe sex.
She didn't dare tell them she was also HIV positive.
"You just feel like everybody doesn't want you," said Olale,
sitting with a dozen other HIV positive women, each with a small
child on her lap, in a small home in Nairobi's Saika slums.
Olale, now 37, started the group in 2005 to provide other
HIV positive women and young mothers with support in dealing
with stigma, poverty and reproductive health issues.
Teenagers across Africa urgently need more information about
sex to combat soaring rates of HIV and unwanted pregnancies,
experts say, as widespread taboos and cultural conservatism
prevent discussions in schools and homes.
"Where I come from, talking about the sex education with
your girl is really difficult," Olale told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
However, a growing number of businesses, charities and
individuals are seeking to fill the gap in information.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Nailab, a
Kenyan firm that supports technology startups, are behind the
latest initiative, which targets entrepreneurs for their ideas
on providing sex education through technology and social media.
Candidates in the I.AM campaign launched this month, have
until August to submit their ideas before four winners are
chosen to receive training, mentorship and funding to develop
their ideas further.
"All girls, all boys must have comprehensive sexuality
education," said Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA executive director.
"That's really when they can make the choice in their lives."
CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH
Kenya pledged to improve access to sexual education and
family planning services at the 2012 London Summit on Family
Planning, but has had difficulty implementing new policies due
to conservative opposition.
A bill to teach sex education and provide access to
contraceptives in schools was introduced into Kenya's upper
house of parliament in 2014, provoking a national outcry.
"People are fearing that when you're speaking about sex or
when you're speaking about sex education, it's like losing your
values," said David Opoti Inzofu a pastor at Nairobi's Riruta
Christ Bible Church, who openly discusses family planning with
his congregation.
"There is no day I can remember where my mother or my father
sat with me and discussed with me about sex. Never."
Sex education and family planning are critical in delaying
motherhood, reducing HIV rates and deaths from unsafe abortions,
UNFPA says.
Some 29,000 young people aged between 15 and 24 are infected
with HIV annually in Kenya, government data shows. New
infections are spiking among adolescent girls who know less
about HIV transmission than boys, it says.
One in five teenage girls are mothers, with some 13,000
dropping out of school each year to raise their children, UNFPA
says.
Kenya is a hotbed of technological innovation in Africa,
with technology giants such as Google, IBM and Microsoft setting
up headquarters in Nairobi.
For an issue as taboo as sex, technology allows people to
have anonymous and informative conversations without the fear of
stigma or discrimination.
"(If) somebody builds a software that allows people to
anonymously chat about their sexual challenges, and we see tens
of thousands of young people using it - that will be the most
exciting part of this," said Sam Gichuru, chief executive of
Nailab.
Technology can also reach many more people than face-to-face
groups like Olale's. Some 80 percent of Kenyans own a mobile
phone, government data shows.
"A lot of these children are now getting access to mobile
phones and technology," said Siddharth Chatterjee, UNFPA's
representative in Kenya.
"Imagine the knowledge they can generate through that
technological edge."
(Reporting by Neha Wadekar; Editing by Katy Migiro and Katie
Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)