NAIROBI, Sept 24 Weapons discovered by Kenyan
authorities aboard a Norwegian ship were part of a legitimate
cargo for United Nations peacekeepers and the vessel should not
have been inspected without a U.N. presence, a U.N. spokesman
said on Thursday.
Kenyan authorities said they uncovered weapons and a
drug-like substance stashed inside a shipment of U.N. vehicles
when they boarded the Norwegian-flagged Hoegh Transporter at the
port of Mombasa last week.
"It is unfortunate that the Kenyan authorities inspected the
cargo without a U.N. presence, which runs contrary to
established protocol and provisions surrounding privileges and
immunities," the U.N. said in a statement signed by its
spokesman in Nairobi, Nasser Ega-Musa.
"We are also aware of the disturbing allegations that drugs
were also found on the vessel. This is being currently
investigated by the responsible authorities," he said.
Coastguards and navies in East Africa have struggled to stem
the flow of drugs through their waters as the region has become
a key export route for Afghan heroin destined for Europe.
The U.N. statement said the weapons found aboard were part
of a legitimate cargo of armoured personnel carriers destined
for the Indian battalion of the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in
the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the statement said.
"It is normal practice for weapons attached to the APCs to
be dismantled and placed inside the carriers in order to avoid
damage whilst being shipped," it added.
The contractor responsible for the shipment had provided
additional information on the arms to Kenyan port officials, the
U.N. said, adding it was co-operating fully with them.
Hoegh Autoliners, the Norwegian owner of the vessel, said on
Wednesday the weapons found aboard had not been declared by the
shipper and their presence violated the terms of the shipping
agreement.
Francis Wanjohi, the regional police commander responsible
for Mombasa, told Reuters on Thursday investigations were not
yet complete.
