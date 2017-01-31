KIBERA, Kenya, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Abdullahi Ibrahim's dream to set up a fruit-juice business has
so far been thwarted by water scarcity in Kenya's biggest slum,
Kibera.
But the 19-year-old is confident a reliable water supply -
which he sees as a basic need - will be available one day,
enabling him to open up shop.
His ambition could get a boost as soon as March, when a
sewage treatment plant under construction in the east of the
slum, home to around a quarter of a million people in southwest
Nairobi, is due to start operating.
The plant is being built by ASTICOM K Ltd, a Kenyan company
that specialises in waste recycling, with $12.7 million in
funding from the multi-donor Climate Technology Initiative.
ASTICOM CEO Leah Tsuma said the plant will be the first in
Africa to both purify sewage into clean water and convert solid
waste into power.
"Accessing water and electricity is a big problem for us
slum dwellers," said Ibrahim. "I am looking to this recycling
plant for things to change."
In the absence of a water treatment system, groups of
traders have taken over Kibera's water supply.
Even for those still connected to the city council water
network like Robert Akim, a clerk at the Kibera Constituency
Office, unexpected rationing leaves them at the mercy of the
private suppliers.
"The whole slum is messy because the cartels do not do their
job as expected," said Akim. "They control the supply of water,
energy and waste management."
The new plant, whose construction began in November on a
5-acre (2-hectare) plot of land donated by a local housing
co-operative, could help bust their monopoly.
Two drainage canals running through the slum will channel
waste water to the plant, while young people will be awarded
contracts to supply solid waste, said project leader Tsuma.
The plant's planned power capacity is 8 megawatts of
electricity, which will be generated using biogas from solid
waste. It also aims to produce 6,000 tonnes of methane per year
that will be sold for cooking.
Treated water will be provided free to Kibera residents,
Tsuma added.
The plant's purification technology uses anaerobic digestion
where raw sewage is collected in a big tank, and then filtered
and taken through a chemical process to remove harmful bacteria.
The solid waste in the sewage water will be used to make
biogas, while the liquid part is purified, Tsuma said.
"Even the bad smell is removed, and so clean drinking water
is generated," she explained.
BOOST FOR YOUTH
Stephen Ogolla, laundry manager at the Human Needs Project,
a community enterprise in Kibera town centre, said the plant
would help create work for thousands of youth.
The biggest opportunity will be for them to invest in their
own businesses since water will be provided free to Kibera's
inhabitants, while those living within a 1 km radius of the
plant will also benefit from free electricity.
A laundry, for example, consumes lots of water and
electricity, Ogolla said. His own, serving local people, uses up
to 10,000 litres of water per day.
"The plant can help close the water shortage gap in Kibera,"
he added.
A self-help group working in Kenya's slums, Ray of Hope for
Waste Management within Communities (ROMCO), said some 75,000
tonnes of waste are generated in Kibera slum every year, the
equivalent of around 205 tonnes per day.
ROMCO treasurer Steve Ochieng' said access to energy would
enable young people to start businesses like beauty salons,
welding shops and even cyber cafes.
"Kibera is a big area, with many different kinds of
opportunities," he said.
ENVIRONMENTAL FEARS
But the project has sparked some health concerns. Pastor
Mathew Kalulu, chairman of the Kibera Udongo Housing Cooperative
Society, said his organisation had heard fears that
transportation of waste to the plant could lead to littering of
nearby roads.
And convincing people that water purified from the sewage
canals is safe to drink could prove difficult since "it is
really filthy at the source", he said.
"People are also concerned about emissions that may be
produced by the chemical processes in the factory," Kalulu
added.
John Paul Malawi, Nairobi County environmental officer, said
the waste recycling project would be guided by law, including
regulations covering any by-products that may be toxic.
"I want Kibera people to know that, as the protector of the
environment, we are keenly following the project so that it does
not have any adverse effects," said Malawi.
