BUSIA, Kenya, April 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
this sunny part of Kenya, solar cookers – which trap sunlight to
heat food – have surged in popularity in recent years. But a big
problem remains: How to cook when the sun doesn't shine?
Communities are now starting to sort out solutions, from
insulated baskets that hold onto heat after the sun disappears
to use of back-up fuel-efficient charcoal and firewood stoves.
“Fluctuations in sunshine can hinder cooking using the solar
(system) but with the basket we nowadays prepare tea during the
day and can drink it after sunset,” said Peter Wanga, whose
family has been using a solar cooking system since last year.
The insulated basket “conserves enough heat to cook food
even when there is no sunshine” – and is affordable and easy to
use, he said.
In Busia County, in western Kenya, as many as 1,500
households have turned to solar cooking, mostly over the last
four years, according to county Ministry of Energy figures.
Other families have adopted more efficient charcoal or firewood
stoves.
The changes in large part have been driven by Farmers with a
Vision (FWA), a local community organisation based in Bumala
Township.
Over the last four years, “we have sold thousands of solar
cookers and energy saving charcoal and wood stoves, and also
found a platform to promote use of solar energy appliances such
as lighting equipment” said Didacus Odhiambo, the organisation’s
chief executive officer.
He said the clean energy effort has faced significant
challenges, including as many as 60 percent of buyers defaulting
on loans for equipment –a problem the organisation is still
trying to sort out. Many households struggle to find the upfront
money to buy the more efficient cooking technology, he said.
FASTER COOKING, MORE TREES
The switch to more efficient cooking aims to cut
deforestation in Kenya, and health problems related to cooking
over smoky fires. Those who have bought the new systems say
another attraction is that they require only about a third of
the usual time to cook food or heat water – a big savings of
women’s time.
Julius Magero, an official in the Ministry of Energy and
Petroleum in Busia County, said that besides protecting
increasingly scarce forests, the stoves also are helping women
spend less time searching for fuelwood.
Lilian Nyapola, a member of Farmers with a Vision, said the
new technologies – most of which cost on average $25 to $60 –
have led to a decline in use of firewood and paraffin, which are
costly and emit smoke.
“The uptake of solar cookers and energy saving wood stoves
and thermos baskets is high,” she said. She sells around 14
clean cooking devices a month, she said – enough that now
virtually all of the homes in her neighbourhood now use them.
Nyapola said her 32-member organisation has worked in
schools, churches and homes to train community members on the
new technologies, and that men have backed women switching to
new cooking technology, not least because food can be cooked
faster and rarely burns, and children aren’t injured in fires.
To afford the equipment buyers can access credit from
Farmers With a Vision, or local microcredit agencies, Nyapola
said, with loans often paid back over half a year or more.
Odhiambo said the group is in talks with M-Kopa, a money
lending scheme owned by Kenya’s leading mobile telephone
company, Safaricom, to allow buyers to make payments for
equipment via their mobile phones.
BATTLING CLOUDY DAYS
Originally the group focused only on selling solar cookers,
Odhiambo said, but after complaints about problems using them on
rainy or cloudy days, or at night, members broadened their
approach.
Now the group offers a range of different solar cooking
boxes, parabolic reflector cookers, solar thermos systems and
other devices, including clean cookstoves.
Box cookers – designed with help from the Free University of
Amsterdam - trap sunlight that shines through the box’s glass
top, using it to heat food placed inside. The device “can cook
when the sunshine is low and when not much light is available.
It retains heat and can cook for additional three hours,”
Odhiambo said.
He said his organisation also has partnered with EcoZoom, ,
a company that builds cast iron improved wood and charcoal
stoves.
Daniel Maneno, an official with the national Ministry of
Energy and Petroleum in Busia County, called the initiative
useful, particularly as training on renewable energy technology
is provided free of charge.
He said the ministry is also promoting tree planting efforts
in collaboration with the Kenya Forestry Research Institute as
part of a broader effort to protect trees and reduce
deforestation.
(Reporting by Justus Wanzala; editing by Laurie Goering; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/climate)