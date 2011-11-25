By Njuwa Maina
| LAMU,Kenya
LAMU,Kenya Nov 25 Kenyan police arrested
five men on Friday suspected of being members of Somalia's al
Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents on the island of Lamu, close
to where two tourists were kidnapped and taken to Somalia.
Kenya ordered soldiers across its border with Somalia in
mid-October to crush al Shabaab rebels who it said had kidnapped
the tourists and attacked its security forces inside Kenya.
Al Shabaab has denied being behind the kidnappings.
Police on Friday said they acted on a tip-off from residents
in the area who said five men were headed towards the direction
of Bruno Hotel, after mooring a boat at a beach north of the
town on Lamu island.
"We suspect these people are from Somalia. Maybe they are al
Shabaab ... we are still interrogating them," said Joseph Sigei,
deputy officer commanding police division for Lamu.
There is heightened security in the area ahead for the
annual Lamu cultural festival, a big tourist event to celebrate
the Swahili island's history and culture.
Analysts and diplomats in the region have warned Somali
pirates were likely to turn to softer targets such as tourists
in Kenya, in response to much more robust defence of merchant
vessels by private security guards.
In September, unidentified gunmen raided a secluded beach
resort north of Lamu and shot dead publishing executive David
Tebbutt and took hostage his wife Judith, 56, before escaping by
boat.
In early October, gunmen stormed the private home of
66-year-old, wheelchair-bound Marie Dedieu on island of Manda,
next to Lamu. They grabbed and carried her to a waiting boat
that crossed into Somalia, where al Shabaab were in control of
large swathes of the south and centre.
The French government said she died in the kidnappers'
custody in unexplained circumstances.
Police have since arrested two Kenyan suspects in the murder
of Tebbutt and the kidnapping of his wife Judith, who is
believed to be held captive somewhere in Somalia. No one has
been arrested for involvement in the kidnapping of Dedieu.
