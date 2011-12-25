NAIROBI Two grenades were hurled at a club in Wajir district in northeastern Kenya near the Somali border on Saturday, wounding at least seven people, police and security sources said.

"Ngamia club has been attacked and hit by a grenade. No death has been reported but people were injured. They have been taken to hospital," North Eastern police commander Leo Nyongesa told Reuters. He said seven people had been wounded.

The district commissioner of Wajir-East, Kennedy Nyaiyo, told Reuters 15 people had been hurt, including an army officer and a policeman, when the blasts hit the club, which is near a police station and a hospital.

Kenyan media reported earlier that police had detained two Kenyans suspected of links to Somalia's al Shabaab militant group whom Kenyan forces have been battling in the anarchic Horn of Africa country.

Kenyan forces crossed into neighbouring Somalia to attack the al Qaeda-linked militants, whom it blamed for a spate of kidnappings and cross-border attacks on its soil.

Somalia has denied responsibility for the killings and has threatened to retaliate against Kenya.

Two grenade blasts killed one person and wounded more than 20 in Nairobi in late October in attacks that were blamed on al Shabaab. A Kenyan man who pleaded guilty to one grenade attack and membership of al Shabaab was sentenced to life in prison.

Since then there has been a spate of low-level attacks on Kenyan security forces near the border.

