NAIROBI An explosion at a bus station in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Saturday evening killed at least one person and wounded more, the Kenyan Red Cross said.

Police sources at the scene at the Machakos bus station near Nairobi's central business district said a grenade had been thrown and two people had been killed. There was no immediate official confirmation of the second death.

Nairobi was hit by grenade attacks last year after Kenya sent troops into neighbouring Somalia in October to fight al Qaeda allied al Shabaab rebels.

That month, grenades were thrown into a bar and another bus station, both not far from the scene of Saturday's attack, killing one person and wounding more than 20.

A Kenyan man arrested shortly afterwards pleaded guilty to the bus station attack and being a member of al Shabaab. He was sentenced to life in prison.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and David Clarke; Editing by Andrew Heavens)