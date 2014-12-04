NAIROBI Dec 4 A Kenyan military aircraft
crashed in the region of the southern Somali city of Kismayu on
Thursday due to technical problems after a combat mission,
Kenyan newspapers reported.
Troops from Kenya Defence Force, which form part of the
Africa Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, are deployed in
Kismayu, a port they recaptured from al Shabaab Islamist rebels
in 2012.
"KDF aircraft while returning from a combat mission in
Jamaame, (Southern Somalia), developed technical problems and
crashed in the general area of Kismayu," a statement by KDF
spokesman Colonel David Obonyo said in a statement, reported by
the Daily Nation newspaper on its website.
It said he did not say if there were any casualties.
Another newspaper, The Standard carried a similar report.
Reuters could not immediately reach the KDF spokesman for
confirmation.
The report follows two attacks in the past two weeks by al
Shabaab militants on Kenya's northern border region in which
more than 60 non-Muslim Kenyan civilians were killed.
(Reporting by Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James
Macharia)