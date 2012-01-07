* London says attacks in final planning stages
* Kenya on high alert in wake of war against Shabaab
* Security forces said attack foiled over holidays
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Jan 7 Britain believes militants
are completing plans to attack Kenyan institutions as well as
places frequented by expatriates and tourists, the British
Foreign Office said on Saturday.
Kenya stepped up security after sending troops into
neighbouring Somalia last October to pursue Islamist al Shabaab
rebels, whom it blames for a string of kidnappings and
cross-border attacks, often targeting tourists.
"We believe that terrorists may be in the final stages of
planning attacks. Attacks could be indiscriminate and target
Kenyan institutions as well as places where expatriates and
foreign travellers gather," the Foreign Office statement said.
London did not change its overall advice - to avoid
non-essential travel within 60 km of the border with Somalia or
in coastal areas within 150 km of the border.
Britain has close ties with Kenya, which it ruled as a
colony until independence in 1963. London's Metropolitan Police
sent a counter terrorism team to Kenya last month to assist with
investigations into a Briton suspected of planning an attack.
Nairobi police chief Anthony Kibuchi was quoted by a local
paper on Friday as saying there had been new threats of attacks
in the capital by al Qaeda, with which al Shabaab is allied.
But when contacted by Reuters after Britain's warning, he
said there was no new, specific threat against Nairobi.
"The statement I gave is 'normal alerts'," he told Reuters.
"We just want to be very alert because our Kenya Defence
Forces are doing a very good job in Somalia. Now the
sympathisers of al Shabaab are like a wounded buffalo, very
dangerous. I was just asking members of the public to be extra
alert."
Deputy Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the force had
been on heightened alert ever since the war on al Shabaab
started, because of the potential for reprisal attacks.
Security forces said they had foiled attacks in Kenya over
the holidays, through pre-emptive strikes inside Somalia and the
killing of three heavily armed militants who were trying to land
at Kiunga, near the border, from skiffs on New Year's Eve.
Since Kenyan forces moved into Somalia, at least 30 people,
including several policemen, have been killed in attacks by
suspected militants in the northeastern Kenyan districts of
Wajir, Mandera and Garissa.
Another person was killed in a grenade attack in Nairobi.
"NOT FAR FROM END"
Despite the warnings of attacks, the military painted an
upbeat picture of its war against the Somali militants.
"We are not very far from seeing the end of al Shabaab,"
Colonel Cyrus Oguna told a news conference on Saturday.
He said more than 60 al Shabaab fighters had died on Friday
when Kenyan jets bombed their camp in Garbahare in southern
Somalia, and that defections were mounting.
He said divisions over dwindling financial resources and how
to deploy foreign fighters had split al Shabaab in two factions,
led respectively by Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansour and Hassan Dahir
Aweys, and by Mukhtar Abu Zubeir.
"We are going to capitalise on this by hitting them from the
air, ground and sea, again and again, until their spine is
broken," Oguna said.
But al Shabaab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab denied that al
Shabaab was crumbling. "We swear we shall eliminate Kenyan
troops and dig their graves in Somalia," he told Reuters.
Together with soldiers from the Somali Transitional Federal
Government, the Kenyan troops are taking on al Shabaab in three
sectors of southern Somalia.
They have taken several towns in the northern sector
including Fafadun and El-Ade this week, but encountered stiff
resistance in the central sector, where al Shabaab has dug in to
prevent them advancing to the port of Kismayu, a port that is an
important source of revenue for the rebels.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Kuehn and Feisal Omar in
Mogadishu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)