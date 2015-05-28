BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
NAIROBI May 28 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya's pretax profit plunged 29.8 percent to 2.516 billion shillings ($25.74 million), hurt by a decline in revenue, it said on Thursday.
The lender, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said its total operating income fell 5.4 percent during the period while expenses went up 6.4 percent.
Loan impairment charges also went up by 249 percent during the period, the bank added.
($1 = 97.7500 Kenyan shillings)
