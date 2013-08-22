(Adds outlook, interest income)

NAIROBI Aug 22 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya expects lower costs to help it to a stronger second half of the year after falling interest rates and increased provisions for bad debt kept profit flat in the first six months.

Official lending rates in Kenya have come down since inflation fell and the central bank began a cycle of monetary easing in mid-2012, which has more than halved key interest rates to the current 8.5 percent.

StanChart Kenya, which mainly caters to high-net worth individuals and corporate clients in east Africa's biggest economy, posted pretax profit of 6.5 billion shillings ($74.2 million).

The bank, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Plc, said that provision for bad debt jumped to 556 million shillings from 355 million shillings in the same period last year and that non-performing loans grew to 3.8 billion shillings from 2 billion shillings.

Net interest income grew 9 percent to 8 billion shillings on the back of a 14 percent jump in total loans.

Chief Executive Richard Etemesi was upbeat about the second half, citing a 4 percent fall in costs in the first six months.

"The bank is in great shape, has good momentum and is well positioned for the future," he said in a statement.

Kenyan lenders have posted mixed financial results for the first six months, with Equity Bank posting a 17 percent jump in profit while Barclays Kenya reported a 13 percent drop in its pretax profit.

StanChart Kenya shares are up by 25 percent this year to 294 shillings, in step with a broad market rally after a peaceful presidential election in March. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)