UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
NAIROBI Aug 14 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a 23.6 percent rise in first half pretax profit to 8.1 billion shillings ($92.01 million) year on year, helped by a rise in net interest income.
The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said on Thursday that net interest income rose by 9 percent to 8.8 billion shillings, driven by a jump in lending.
($1 = 88.0300 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; editing Drazen Jorgic)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.