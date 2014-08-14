(Adds increased lending, details)

NAIROBI Aug 14 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a 23.6 percent rise in first-half pretax profit year on year thanks to higher net interest income, in line with rival banks that have also benefited from steady interest rates and economic growth.

The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said in a statement on Thursday that profit rose to 8.1 billion shillings ($92.01 million).

StanChart Kenya, which caters mainly to high net-worth individuals and corporate clients in east Africa's biggest economy, said net interest income increased by 9 percent to 8.8 billion shillings during the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Lending rose by 11 percent to 132 billion shillings.

However, non-performing loans grew to 14.6 billion shillings in the half year from 3.8 billion shillings compared with the same period last year.

Earnings per share rose to 19.54 shillings in the first half from 14.58 shillings in the comparable period.

The bank's profit came off a low base after falling interest rates and increased provisions for bad debt kept profit flat in the first six months of 2013.

StanChart's profit stands ahead of rivals KCB, the largest by assets, second-ranked Equity Bank, third-ranked Co-operative Bank of Kenya, and Barclays Kenya, all buoyed by rising lending.

Commercial lending rates in Kenya have come down since inflation fell and the central bank began a cycle of monetary easing in mid-2012, which has more than halved key interest rates to the current 8.5 percent.

($1 = 88.0300 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)