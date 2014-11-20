BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Nov 20 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reported on Thursday a 14 percent jump in pretax profits for the first nine months of the year to 11.2 billion shillings ($124.51 million).
Total income grew 12 percent to 19.8 billion shillings during the period to the end of September, the lender said.
(1 US dollar = 89.9500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says same community noi for q1 declined 1.2% to $41.8 million