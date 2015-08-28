NAIROBI Aug 28 Kenyan media company Standard
Group said on Friday it expected its full-year earnings
to be at least 25 percent lower than last year, hurt by
disruptions from a countrywide digital migration of television
signals.
Four Kenyan television stations, including one belonging to
Standard Group, were off air for 19 days in February after the
government switched off all analogue signals, leading to
advertising losses for media companies, analysts said.
"The migration from analogue to digital TV broadcasting
negatively impacted viewership due to low penetration of set-top
boxes at the time of migration. This resulted in a significant
decline in TV revenues in the first quarter of the year,"
Standard Group said in a statement.
"In addition, the need to impair our existing analogue
television equipment has significantly contributed to the
one-off costs that have to be expended in our books this year."
In 2014, Standard, which also publishes newspapers, websites
and owns a radio station, reported an 8.4 percent rise in profit
before tax to 326 million shillings ($3.14 million).
It added that the company's performance will be hurt by
increased provisions for bad debt, due to the likelihood that
some of it will not be repaid.
"The quick recovery of TV revenues and the growth in our
Radio and Digital business lines means that we are confident of
a better performance in the second half of the year," it said,
adding that it also expected to achieve significant cost savings
in production and other direct costs.
($1 = 103.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)