NAIROBI Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of striking doctors demonstrating over pay and conditions outside Kenya's health ministry on Monday.

The medics, swearing white gowns and surgical caps, were demanding the government honour a 2013 deal to increase their salaries.

The members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union, all working for state hospitals, marched on to another part of the capital.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Thomas Mukoya; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)