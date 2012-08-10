* Landlocked country seeks to end reliance on Sudan
* Crude reserves to act as guarantee for financiers
* Kenya plans new refinery
By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI, Aug 10 A pipeline allowing South Sudan
to export its oil via the Kenyan port of Lamu, freeing the
landlocked country from reliance on a route through Sudan, will
cost $3 billion, Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said.
Manibe said that although South Sudan did not have the money
to pay for the pipeline's entire cost, the newly independent
country would invest in the project and had the necessary
reserves of crude to offer guarantee to any financiers.
"The 2,000 km pipeline will cost approximately $3 billion
dollars," he told a news conference in Nairobi on Friday.
"We don't need to have the money right now, we have the
reserves," he said. "South Sudan will definitely have equity in
the pipeline," he added.
Officials expect construction on the pipeline will begin by
June 2013 and last two years. They said it will be able to
transport between 700,000 barrels and 1 million barrels of
Southern Sudanese crude per day.
South Sudan has 7 billion in proven reserves, the country's
energy minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan last year and the two
countries have disagreed over how much the Juba government
should pay to transport its oil output through Sudan.
They reached an interim deal last Friday, ending a row that
led to the shutdown in January of southern oil production of
350,000 barrels per day.
Oil is essential to both economies and made up 98 percent of
South Sudan's budget.
China was the biggest buyer of South Sudanese oil before the
shutdown, and Chinese state firms are the biggest oil operators
in the world's youngest country.
In January, South Sudan signed an agreement with
neighbouring Kenya, the region's largest economy, to build the
pipeline to connect its oil fields with Lamu, which is under
construction.
The pipeline could also transport crude from Kenya's Turkana
area, where British explorer Tullow Oil found oil
deposits in March should they be prove to be commercially
viable, said Kiraitu Murungi, Kenya's energy minister.
"We believe from the indications that we've been given that
we if we are lucky we might have as much oil as (South) Sudan.
Any extra that we don't use in the country we are going to put
in the same pipeline as the Sudanese oil and export it through
the port of Lamu," said Murungi.
Murungi said the country is also planning to build a second
refinery in the northeastern town of Isiolo to produce up to
100,000 barrels per day and refine crude from Turkana.
Kenya already has another refinery near the port of Mombasa,
processing 1.6 million tonnes of crude a year.