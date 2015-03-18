* Trade restrictions protect industry from cheap imports
* Critics say protection has not boosted efficiency
* Biggest producer Mumias Sugar bailed out by state
* Experts say Kenya needs bigger, irrigated plantations
By Duncan Miriri
MUMIAS, Kenya, March 18 In the sugar cane fields
of western Kenya, farmers complain that falling prices mean they
can barely make ends meet. Yet rival African producers can still
offer cheaper supplies.
With much of the production coming from small rain-fed plots
rather than large irrigated plantations, costs are much higher
than Kenya's competitors.
And the country's higher altitude means its growing cycle
can be up to 24 months, double some of its rivals.
The government has sought to protect the industry since 2003
by limiting imports.
But critics say that instead of making it more efficient,
the protection has fostered mismanagement and smuggling. It has
also delayed reforms such as privatisation and modernisation of
an industry on which 4 million Kenyans depend.
"There is a lot that needs to be done," said Simon
Wesechere, a farmer and senior official in the Kenya National
Federation of Cane Farmers. "It leaves a sour taste in the mouth
of farmers because it is registering negative returns."
Elly Keya, a farmer in the western Mumias region who tills
land his father has worked since 1972, said the soil needed more
fertiliser due to falling productivity. But prices for each
tonne of cane had slid to 3,200 shillings now from 4,000
shillings in 2003.
"Farmers are suffering because returns have really gone
down," Keya said.
Kenya's problems take place amid a difficult global
scenario. World benchmark sugar prices have struggled hugely
over the past four years against a backdrop of excess supply,
with ICE Raw Sugar hitting six year lows last week < SBc1 >.
Kenya produces about 60 tonnes of cane per hectare, half
that of some members of the eastern and southern African trade
bloc COMESA such as Zambia and South Africa. Overall, a tonne of
sugar costs about $600 to produce in Kenya, double other COMESA
countries.
POLITICAL COSTS
Kenya consumes about 800,000 tonnes of sugar a year, while
production is about 600,000 tonnes. The rest is imported but
duty-free imports are capped around 200,000 tonnes under a deal
with COMESA to protect Kenyan producers.
The deal, first agreed in 2003, has been rolled over
regularly. In March, Kenya requested a two-year extension. But
other COMESA members are tiring of the requests, experts say.
"Politically, it is going to be very difficult to have
another extension," said David Owiro, programme officer at the
Institute of Economic Affairs.
Kenya had not reformed the industry but instead protection
meant securing import licences had become a quick route to
riches and smuggling had thrived, he said.
Costs could be brought down, possibly to $400 a tonne or
less if production shifted to irrigated plantations and used new
factories, experts said. The government could also sell stakes
in sugar plants to private business.
Such moves carry political costs, however, potentially
hurting farmers with smallholdings who have relied on cane
production for years in the crowded west of Kenya.
"The government has been pumping in money year after year
trying to revive those factories," said Mohamed Noor, chairman
of parliament's agriculture committee. "It is the livelihood of
the entire region and that is why the government has been
sticking with it but it is not going anywhere."
Mumias Sugar, which accounts for 30 percent of Kenyan
production, symbolises much of what is wrong with Kenya's sugar
industry.
The government, with a 20 percent stake, injected 500
million Kenyan shillings ($5.4 million) into the firm in January
after it lost 2.08 billion shillings in the period July to
December, five times bigger than a year earlier.
Executives were sacked after an audit by KPMG prompted
investigations into sugar sale and importation transactions.
Dan Ameyo, the chairman who ordered the audit after he was
appointed last year, wants to set Mumias Sugar on a new course.
If successful, it could point the way for the wider industry.
"I'm determined to return the company to profitability and
I'm determined to clean it up," he told Reuters.
The industry needed to "privatise, diversify and be
competitive," he said.
He has appointed headhunters to find new executives.
"You have to get people who can inject change," he said.
Mumias has diversified, using molasses to produce ethanol,
which has industrial and fuel uses. It is turning by-products of
sugar manufacturing into electricity with a 36 megawatt (MW)
power plant, with 26 MW sold to the national grid.
The company has said it could buy government-owned factories
and was considering developing sugar plants using supplies from
irrigated plots along the Tana River, which flows to the coast.
"Kenya can compete with other COMESA countries if we have
proper regulations to govern the industry," Ameyo said. "If we
don't get Mumias right, 30 percent of production of sugar in
this country is at stake."
($1 = 92.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)