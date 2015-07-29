NAIROBI, July 29 Kenya collected 1.001 trillion
shillings ($10 billion) in the fiscal year to end-June, a 3.86
percent increase from the previous year, the Treasury said on
Wednesday.
Officials in East Africa's biggest economy are aiming at
increasing tax collections to fund several infrastructure
projects, including a new railway, and pay for new local
administrative structures created in 2013 under a devolved
system of government to try to hasten rural development.
Analysts however say the government's efforts to raise more
taxes have been curbed by a low level of tax compliance with
unscrupulous businesses and individuals using all sorts of
tricks to dodge taxes.
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the tax collector, had
increased its audits of firms to catch tax cheats and increase
collections, the Treasury said in a statement.
The KRA said it had intensified audits on corporate firms
during the fiscal year, having discovered over 25 billion
shillings in potential taxes from about 60 international
companies that had from 2008 used transfer pricing to declare
losses when they had made profits.
Transfer pricing happens when multinationals sell to their
parent or subsidiaries abroad at lower prices leading to
declaration of lower earnings or even losses, avoiding the
payment of billions in tax revenues, KRA said.
($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)